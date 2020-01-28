Beetle Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,511.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $31,511.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052384 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,035,610 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.