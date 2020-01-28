Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Belden has set its Q4 guidance at $1.00 to $1.15 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.