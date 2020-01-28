Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ETR:EVT traded up €0.95 ($1.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.55 ($29.71). 908,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.83. Evotec has a twelve month low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

