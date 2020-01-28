BERNcash (BERN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $25,643.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01256830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00050005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00207066 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

