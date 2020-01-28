Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,473,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 362,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,687,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. 949,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.