Berry Global Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,269 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the average volume of 224 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 345,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,303 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

