Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,102.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Berry Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 22,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,643. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.