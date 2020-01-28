Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0037

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $205,284.00 and $3,061.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.