BHEX Token (BHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $476,387.00

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. BHEX Token has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $476,387.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BHEX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.