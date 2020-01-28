BHP Group (BHP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BHP Group (LON: BHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/24/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – BHP Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/23/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

1/21/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/21/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/19/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

12/16/2019 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BHP traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,723.40 ($22.67). 4,126,431 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.88. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

