BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Societe Generale upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,701.40 ($22.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,787.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,775.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.