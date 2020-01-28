Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Volume of $253.01 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Exrates. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $253.01 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019419 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, Trade Satoshi, LBank, Binance, Exrates, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

