Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010685 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.05705201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127660 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 44,691,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,780,944 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.