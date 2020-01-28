BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $216.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.