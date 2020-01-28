Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Birdchain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $118,585.00 and $3,754.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,177,511 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

