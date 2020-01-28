BitBar Trading Up 36.9% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00026163 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a total market cap of $105,927.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,838.07 or 2.16396825 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,642 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

