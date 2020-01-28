Bitblocks Price Up 0.2% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $639,380.00 and approximately $2,351.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071067 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,084.03 or 1.00406986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00037483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 215,701,733 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

