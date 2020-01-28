BitCoen Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $50,242.00 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.02659304 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.48 or 0.98215445 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

