Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $370.42 or 0.04075877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, DragonEX, Bit2C and cfinex. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.76 billion and $3.84 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,077.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00701772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,248,350 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, UEX, Livecoin, B2BX, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, Liquid, Negocie Coins, Coinfloor, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Zebpay, MBAex, Bibox, CEX.IO, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, cfinex, COSS, Kucoin, YoBit, CoinFalcon, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, CoinEgg, EXX, OTCBTC, WEX, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Upbit, RightBTC, DragonEX, ABCC, Gatecoin, Coindeal, Koineks, Bitstamp, Coinhub, FCoin, TOPBTC, CoinEx, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, BTC Markets, BitMarket, Coinrail, Bitfinex, CPDAX, Buda, Coinsquare, Exrates, Braziliex, HBUS, Mercado Bitcoin, xBTCe, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, Koinex, Bitso, Mercatox, Gate.io, BitBay, Bleutrade, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Allcoin, Koinim, GOPAX, Coinbase Pro, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Coinone, ACX, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, DSX, Tidex, Coinbe, BX Thailand, IDCM, Bitsane, Kuna, Liqui, Bit2C, Iquant, ZB.COM, WazirX, Cryptohub, Indodax, Coinsuper, Independent Reserve, Ovis, Coinnest, BTCC, BitForex, C2CX, Exmo, Bitbank, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, Instant Bitex, Binance, BigONE, Zaif, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bisq, CoinBene, Coinroom, bitFlyer, Cobinhood, Graviex, Trade By Trade, ChaoEX and Korbit. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

