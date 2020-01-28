Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $116.25 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00006821 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Exrates, HitBTC and OKEx. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $116.25 million and $7.78 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003642 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026870 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Exrates, BigONE, Bithumb, Huobi, Indodax, Binance, CoinBene, Coinnest, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

