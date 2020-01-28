Bitcoin Fast Hits Market Cap of $105,189.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $105,189.00 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00071009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,052.35 or 1.00225198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

