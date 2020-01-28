Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0302 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $390,137.00 and $43,488.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,910,847 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.