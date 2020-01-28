Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Achieves $578,542.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $578,542.00 and $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00619046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00118546 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

