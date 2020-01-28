BitCoin One Reaches Market Cap of $32,363.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $32,363.00 and $373.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

