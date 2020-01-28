Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048813 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00203600 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

