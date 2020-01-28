Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00039998 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $486,741.00 and $14,582.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003650 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026569 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,008 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

