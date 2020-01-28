Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $518,301.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Nanex and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $518,301.00 and approximately $2,599.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00618995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00127115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00118759 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002633 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,813,637 coins and its circulating supply is 4,784,091 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

