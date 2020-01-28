Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $27,088.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

