Bitcoin Scrypt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $198,238.00 and $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

