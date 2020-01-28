Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $33,184.00 and approximately $2,331.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,664,691 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

