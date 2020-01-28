BitcoiNote One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $27,599.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,181,140 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.