Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $45,785.00 and approximately $8,881.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048813 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00069926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,439.57 or 1.00523063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037990 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,982,387,000 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.