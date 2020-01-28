Bitcore Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $336.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinExchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,354.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01888302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.04112937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00650250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00126706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00724524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00609132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,064,815 coins and its circulating supply is 17,563,856 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.