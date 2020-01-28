BitCrystals Price Tops $0.0275 (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BitCrystals token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. BitCrystals has a market cap of $626,787.00 and approximately $497.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCrystals has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCrystals alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. The official website for BitCrystals is bitcrystals.com. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCrystals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCrystals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.