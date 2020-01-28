Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $124,537.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $124,537.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,367,262 coins and its circulating supply is 8,367,258 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

