BitRewards Hits Market Cap of $37,053.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. BitRewards has a total market cap of $37,053.00 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 79% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Token Profile

BIT is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

