BitSend (BSD) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $119,119.00 and $302.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,014,400 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

