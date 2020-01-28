BitTube Market Cap Tops $2.30 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $3,896.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00724524 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003870 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 232,663,908 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

