BitWhite Price Up 9.2% This Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $17,957.00 and $17,569.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.