Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 319.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 194,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. 37,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

