BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Position Increased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.31% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

