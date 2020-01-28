Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 56.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

MUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.