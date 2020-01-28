Blakecoin Market Capitalization Tops $10,949.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $10,949.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,045.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.01898977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.20 or 0.04064762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00656761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00117442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00725984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009945 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00607858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

