BLAST Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $253,194.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063140 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006183 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000479 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,732,823 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

