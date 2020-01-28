Blocknet Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00020985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $62,852.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,518,893 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

