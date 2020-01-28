BlockStamp Trading 100% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.19 million and $12,645.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00016843 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023052 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000687 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,744,352 coins and its circulating supply is 26,201,386 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

