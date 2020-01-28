Blocktix Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $570.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Blocktix has a market cap of $152,074.00 and approximately $570.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.