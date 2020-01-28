Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $159,098.00 and $13.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.05744244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

