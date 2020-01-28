Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BSIF traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 137.50 ($1.81). 2,008,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,073. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.71. The company has a market cap of $509.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

