BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 55,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,522. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

